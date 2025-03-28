Categories

Additions to APD5000 series oscilloscopes

28 March 2025 Test & Measurement

The company has introduced two new additions to this series, namely the ADP 5470, and the ADP 5490.

With the addition of two new products to the ADP 5000 Series, Digilent now offers six distinct devices under the ‘Analog Discovery Pro’ name, spanning three different families. The latest entries provide enhanced sample rates, broader bandwidth, and increased power for your benchtop setup.

Each unit is equipped with an integrated CAT II digital multimeter, three programmable power supplies, a dedicated trigger line, and an arbitrary waveform generator, enhancing the functionality of the mixed signal oscilloscope. With 34 digital inputs operating at 1 GS/s collaborating with the analog system, the robust 5000 Series offers various bandwidths and sample rates for analog inputs tailored to your requirements, starting from a base of 100 MHz at 1 GS/s, progressing to 350 MHz at 1,5 GS/s, and reaching up to 500 MHz at 2 GS/s.


Credit(s)

Tel: 087 093 2700
Email: [email protected]
www: www.osiris.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Osiris Technical Systems


