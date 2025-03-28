Additions to APD5000 series oscilloscopes

The company has introduced two new additions to this series, namely the ADP 5470, and the ADP 5490.
With the addition of two new products to the ADP 5000 Series, Digilent now offers six distinct devices under the ‘Analog Discovery Pro’ name, spanning three different families. The latest entries provide enhanced sample rates, broader bandwidth, and increased power for your benchtop setup.
Each unit is equipped with an integrated CAT II digital multimeter, three programmable power supplies, a dedicated trigger line, and an arbitrary waveform generator, enhancing the functionality of the mixed signal oscilloscope. With 34 digital inputs operating at 1 GS/s collaborating with the analog system, the robust 5000 Series offers various bandwidths and sample rates for analog inputs tailored to your requirements, starting from a base of 100 MHz at 1 GS/s, progressing to 350 MHz at 1,5 GS/s, and reaching up to 500 MHz at 2 GS/s.
hybridNETBOX instrumentation platform Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The hybridNETBOX from Spectrum Instrumentation is an innovative instrumentation platform that combines a multi-channel arbitrary waveform generator (AWG) and a digitiser in a single portable unit.
Test & Measurement
The Arb Rider AWG-7000 is the world’s fastest 14-bit Arbitrary Waveform Generator, featuring a 20 GS/s real time update rate and 14-bit vertical resolution.
Test & Measurement
The PXE-90 implements an FFT engine on the built-in FPGA and support frame compression with trace detection while ensuring no missing samples between FFT frames.
Test & Measurement
The Mi550 Power Energy Meter is a handheld three-phase power quality analyser that connects externally with Rogowski coils or voltage-type CTs, allowing for testing without disconnection.
Test & Measurement
Samsung Electronics has selected the Anritsu Universal Wireless Test Set MT8870A for use on the mass-production lines of the Galaxy S25.
Test & Measurement
XJTAG, a specialist in electronic testing, has released its new XJLink-PF40 JTAG controller together with version 4 of its popular PCB software testing suite.