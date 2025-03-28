Etion Create’s CheetahNAV Compact is a versatile tactical navigation system designed for security services, emergency services, and light all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) using user-controlled offline navigation maps.
The system was recently shown at the IDEX 2025 exhibition in the United Arab Emirates.
The compact navigation system is a field proven high precision GNSS-aided Inertial Navigation System (INS) which utilises:
• A tactical grade Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) based on MEMS sensors.
• An embedded, multi constellation and multi frequency GNSS receiver.
• An advanced Kalman Filter-based algorithm providing very accurate position information, navigation, time, velocity, and orientation in both GNSS-enabled and GNSS-denied environments.
The CheetahNAV Compact utilises real-time moving map technology that provides the driver and crew members with accurate situational awareness information that is continuously updated. The system has a user-friendly graphical navigation capability, combining inertial and satellite position information for accurately navigating between pre-set waypoints towards the final destination. Its integrated inertial measurement unit (IMU) ensures jamming free operation and continued operation during emergency conditions where normal communication networks are compromised, providing a dead reckoning accuracy within 0,2% of distance travelled. This translates to an error within 200 metres over a distance of 100 kilometres in a GNSS-denied environment. With GNSS active, horizontal position accuracy is 1,8 m.
The system features a resistive touch, sunlight-readable 8,4-inch TFT with a resolution of 1024 x 768. The integrated GNSS module is capable of receiving up to 184 channels from multiple constellations (GPS L1/L2, GLONASS L1, Galileo E1/E5, BeiDou B1/B2) with an update rate of 10 Hz.
Interfaces on the system include 100/1000 Base-T Ethernet, RS422, USB, CAN, and for the IMU/INS. A port for an optional external GNSS antenna is also provided. The unit has a MIL-STD810G rating for vibration, shock, humidity, and sand/dust, and has an operating temperature range of -20 to 71°C.
X-band radar RF Design
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
X-band radar systems, particularly those leveraging beamforming ICs (BFICs), advanced gallium nitride (GaN) and gallium arsenide (GaAs) components, are leading the way in providing the high-performance radar capabilities required for modern defence and surveillance.
Read more...Reference board for cardio monitoring Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STDES-ESP01 reference board from STMicroelectronics demonstrates the capability of the ST1VAFE6AX and ST1VAFE3BX biosensors to detect ECG and SCG signals.
Read more...LTE Cat 1 bis communication iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The EG810M series is a series of LTE Cat 1 bis wireless communication modules specially designed by Quectel for M2M and IoT applications.
Read more...Quad-channel 16-bit converter RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ARF0468 from Advance RF is a quad-channel mixed-signal processing chip, with each channel comprising three major functional modules: ADC/DDC/DDS.
Read more...Smart module for multi-media devices iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Powered by a Qualcomm processor, Quectel’s new SC200V is designed to deliver exceptional performance across system capabilities, multimedia functions, and network connectivity.
Read more...GNSS antenna redefining what’s possible RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has achieved what was once thought impossible with the launch of the DAN-F10N, the industry’s smallest and most reliable L1, L5 dual-band GNSS antenna module.
Read more...u-blox expands NORA-B2 BLE modules RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The new nRF54L chipset-based wireless modules reduce current consumption and double processing capacity, catering to diverse mass market segments.