Tactical navigation system

28 March 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Etion Create’s CheetahNAV Compact is a versatile tactical navigation system designed for security services, emergency services, and light all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) using user-controlled offline navigation maps.

The system was recently shown at the IDEX 2025 exhibition in the United Arab Emirates.

The compact navigation system is a field proven high precision GNSS-aided Inertial Navigation System (INS) which utilises:

• A tactical grade Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) based on MEMS sensors.

• An embedded, multi constellation and multi frequency GNSS receiver.

• An advanced Kalman Filter-based algorithm providing very accurate position information, navigation, time, velocity, and orientation in both GNSS-enabled and GNSS-denied environments.

The CheetahNAV Compact utilises real-time moving map technology that provides the driver and crew members with accurate situational awareness information that is continuously updated. The system has a user-friendly graphical navigation capability, combining inertial and satellite position information for accurately navigating between pre-set waypoints towards the final destination. Its integrated inertial measurement unit (IMU) ensures jamming free operation and continued operation during emergency conditions where normal communication networks are compromised, providing a dead reckoning accuracy within 0,2% of distance travelled. This translates to an error within 200 metres over a distance of 100 kilometres in a GNSS-denied environment. With GNSS active, horizontal position accuracy is 1,8 m.

The system features a resistive touch, sunlight-readable 8,4-inch TFT with a resolution of 1024 x 768. The integrated GNSS module is capable of receiving up to 184 channels from multiple constellations (GPS L1/L2, GLONASS L1, Galileo E1/E5, BeiDou B1/B2) with an update rate of 10 Hz.

Interfaces on the system include 100/1000 Base-T Ethernet, RS422, USB, CAN, and for the IMU/INS. A port for an optional external GNSS antenna is also provided. The unit has a MIL-STD810G rating for vibration, shock, humidity, and sand/dust, and has an operating temperature range of -20 to 71°C.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 678 9740
Email: [email protected]
www: www.etioncreate.co.za
Credit(s)


