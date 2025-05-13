Webinar – How to develop intelligence edge IoT devices
30 April 2025
News
Intelligent edge IoT devices process data either directly or via local servers, allowing them to generate insights closer to the data source. As a result, they offer major efficiency benefits compared to traditional cloud systems, delivering far quicker decision-making capabilities alongside various other advantages. Intelligent edge capabilities - typically enabled by smart modules - are therefore enabling faster, safer, more responsive operations across sectors.
Low latency is a particular strength of intelligent edge IoT. Privacy and security are also enhanced since sensitive data is kept onsite. Bandwidth efficiency is another advantage - as intelligent edge IoT devices process data locally, sending only relevant insights. This reduces network load and cuts costs, essential for large-scale IoT deployments. Devices can also distribute decision-making capabilities, so if one unit fails, the network remains operational. Intelligence at the edge therefore enables highly scalable, resilient and responsive systems.
Join Quectel’s expert-led webinar, with a speaker from Qualcomm Technologies, to learn more about how to plan, test and deploy successful IoT devices drawing on the unique advantages of intelligence at the edge.
Date: 13 May 2025
Time: 17:00 (SAST)
For more information, visit bit.ly/3YJPwZI
