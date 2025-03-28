SAIMC training at AATF 2025
28 March 2025
News
With organisations across Africa adopting smarter systems and digital transformation, the demand for skilled and registered professionals is more critical than ever. The Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics, and Computer Engineering (SAIMC) will deliver a powerful series of training sessions and technical workshops during the Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF) 2025, providing engineers, technologists, and technicians with the tools they need to professionally register, stay compliant, and lead industrial innovation.
ECSA registration training
Led by SAIMC CEO and industry veteran Johan Maartens, this session will guide attendees through the process of completing their ECSA (Engineering Council of South Africa) registration forms - an essential step for professionals in automation, instrumentation, and related fields. With decades of experience in the petrochemical and manufacturing sectors, Maartens understands the challenges facing engineers on the ground.
“Professional registration sets you apart from the rest,” says Maartens. “Your experience has been assessed by at least nine peers. You have been tested and not found lacking.” This session is an ideal opportunity for practitioners to move from ‘qualified’ to ‘recognised’ - ensuring career growth and credibility in regulated industries.
Understanding computer engineering: An introduction
In another key session, SAIMC COO, Gerhard Greeff, will demystify the role of computer engineering in industrial environments. Greeff, who has over 35 years of experience in manufacturing operations management (MOM), will help participants identify where their current work may already qualify as engineering - and how to ensure they are operating within legal and professional boundaries.
“The SAIMC is committed to inform, advise and guide computer engineers through the ECSA registration process so that they can continue working legally without fear of penalties,” Greeff notes.
This session is especially valuable for software developers, IT technicians, and control systems professionals working in operational environments.
Register at aatf2025.showhub.live to secure your place in these sessions
