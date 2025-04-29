Webinar – Discover the ST BrightSense ecosystem

28 March 2025 News

This webinar is for camera systems developers who need effective, ready-to-use solutions to keep pace with edge AI vision technologies and the rise of new applications spanning factory automation, robotics and drones, healthcare, traffic and security, sports and entertainment, and personal electronics.

What attendees will learn:

• Rapid advancement from design to prototype: Overcome the frustrations of hidden documentation, expensive kits, and unsatisfactory software.

• Plug-and-play solutions: Streamline the development process with ST’s hardware kits and evaluation camera modules.

• Integration tools: Utilise ST’s freely available software tools, GUIs, and drivers with popular processing platforms.

The webinar features a live, step-by-step demo using our hardware and software ecosystem to integrate AI-vision functionality with OpenCV or STM32 development environments.

Date: 29 April 2025

Time: 10:00 SAST

To register visit content.st.com/ai-powered-st-brightsense.html





