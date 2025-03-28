MPLAB unified compiler licenses
28 March 2025
Design Automation
Offering an efficient way to manage multiple licenses, Microchip Technology has launched MPLAB XC unified compiler licenses for its MPLAB XC8, XC16, XC-DSC and XC32 C compilers. This unified approach addresses the financial strain and administrative burden of purchasing and managing separate software access models for each compiler. Microchip’s solution consolidates the necessary licenses to reduce overhead and provide greater flexibility, scalability and ease of use.
The unified system is designed to accommodate evolving development needs, offering multiple tiers to suit growing teams. The Workstation License can be installed and executed on up to three host machines for use by a single engineer. The Network Server License allows installation on a server, accessible by any machine on the network, one at a time. The Subscription License is like the Workstation License and features a monthly renewal option. A Multi-Seat Network License can be accessed simultaneously by multiple machines or users.
MPLAB XC Compilers help streamline the design process with a toolchain of compatible compilers, debuggers and programmers that integrate with the MPLAB X IDE, MPLAB Xpress IDE, MPLAB Integrated Programming Environment (IPE) and MPLAB Extensions for VS Code.
For more information contact Avnet Silica, [email protected], www.avnet.com/wps/portal/silica
