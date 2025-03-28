Latest wireless barcode scanner

28 March 2025 Test & Measurement

Brady has launched its new barcode scanner, the CR2100. It is a wireless handheld scanner utilising Bluetooth 5 LE for communication with a host device. The scanner has an ingress protection rating of IP52 making it suitable for use in damp and dusty environments.

Used for the scanning of 1D and 2D barcodes rapidly with an accuracy of 99,99%, the scanner is ideal for use in manufacturing and warehousing for component and facility identification, food and beverage labelling, general identification and security services.

Credit(s)

Brady Corporation





