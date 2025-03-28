5G transparent antenna

28 March 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Quectel Wireless Solutions recently announced the launch of its 5G transparent antenna, the YFCX001WWAH, an innovative solution designed to improve connectivity, while maintaining seamless device design. The YFCX001WWAH transparent antenna combines efficiency, transparency, and adaptability, offering manufacturers greater flexibility in device design, while ensuring seamless 5G connectivity. This omni-directional transparent antenna operates in a frequency band of 600 – 960MHz, 1450 – 2690MHz, and 3300 – 6000MHz, and is RoHS and REACH compliant.

As 5G adoption expands, the demand for high-performance, space-efficient antennas continues to grow. However, the increasing complexity of antenna designs often conflicts with the need for discreet, integrated, and visually unobtrusive solutions. The YFCX001WWAH leverages advanced material science and micro-manufacturing techniques to deliver high signal efficiency in a near invisible form. Utilising nano-scale fabrication, it ensures precise signal transmission, while maintaining over 85% transparency, allowing seamless integration into glass, plastic, and composite materials. Its ultra-thin design, measuring just 0,123 mm thick (about the thickness of an A4 sheet), makes it ideal for space-constrained applications, eliminating the need for bulky external antennas.

The ultra-thin design enables lightweight and ergonomic designs, making it suitable for wearable, automotive, and industrial applications across multiple industries, including VR and AR, smart agriculture, and smart cities. The antenna is built with multi-layer flexible composite materials, allowing installation on curved surfaces, transparent displays, and architectural glass.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





