GNSS chipset for wearables

28 March 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The UBX-M10150-CC from u-blox is a GNSS chip that supports GPS, QZSS/SBAS, Galileo, and BeiDou constellations. It is designed for integration into wearable applications including sports, smartwatches, and other battery-powered devices with size constraints. This GNSS chip uses LEAP technology that offers low energy accurate positioning with a power consumption of only 10 mW and a horizontal positioning accuracy of 1,5 m. It utilises compact wearable antennas that assist the chip in adapting to different signal conditions, which results in power consumption reduction to at least 50%, while maintaining an optimal positioning accuracy.

This chip supports built-in security features such as RF interference and spoofing detection and signed UBX messages to maintain the reliability of GNSS signals. It has a tracking/navigation sensitivity of -159 dBm and a reacquisition sensitivity of -158 dBm. Startup times include a cold start time of 28 seconds and a hot start time of 1 second.

