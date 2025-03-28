Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

GNSS chipset for wearables

28 March 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The UBX-M10150-CC from u-blox is a GNSS chip that supports GPS, QZSS/SBAS, Galileo, and BeiDou constellations. It is designed for integration into wearable applications including sports, smartwatches, and other battery-powered devices with size constraints. This GNSS chip uses LEAP technology that offers low energy accurate positioning with a power consumption of only 10 mW and a horizontal positioning accuracy of 1,5 m. It utilises compact wearable antennas that assist the chip in adapting to different signal conditions, which results in power consumption reduction to at least 50%, while maintaining an optimal positioning accuracy.

This chip supports built-in security features such as RF interference and spoofing detection and signed UBX messages to maintain the reliability of GNSS signals. It has a tracking/navigation sensitivity of -159 dBm and a reacquisition sensitivity of -158 dBm. Startup times include a cold start time of 28 seconds and a hot start time of 1 second.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

5G transparent antenna
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions recently announced the launch of its 5G transparent antenna, the YFCX001WWAH, an innovative solution designed to improve connectivity while maintaining seamless device design.

Read more...
X-band radar
RF Design Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
X-band radar systems, particularly those leveraging beamforming ICs (BFICs), advanced gallium nitride (GaN) and gallium arsenide (GaAs) components, are leading the way in providing the high-performance radar capabilities required for modern defence and surveillance.

Read more...
Reference board for cardio monitoring
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STDES-ESP01 reference board from STMicroelectronics demonstrates the capability of the ST1VAFE6AX and ST1VAFE3BX biosensors to detect ECG and SCG signals.

Read more...
LTE Cat 1 bis communication
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The EG810M series is a series of LTE Cat 1 bis wireless communication modules specially designed by Quectel for M2M and IoT applications.

Read more...
Quad-channel 16-bit converter
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ARF0468 from Advance RF is a quad-channel mixed-signal processing chip, with each channel comprising three major functional modules: ADC/DDC/DDS.

Read more...
Tactical navigation system
Etion Create Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Etion Create’s CheetahNAV Compact is a versatile tactical navigation system designed for security services, emergency services, and light all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) using offline navigation maps.

Read more...
Smart module for multi-media devices
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Powered by a Qualcomm processor, Quectel’s new SC200V is designed to deliver exceptional performance across system capabilities, multimedia functions, and network connectivity.

Read more...
Remote provisioning firmware added to SIMCom modules
Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
SIMCom recently announced that its range of Cat 1 bis IoT modules are now being prepared with the firmware necessary to support SGP.32 functionality.

Read more...
GNSS antenna redefining what’s possible
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has achieved what was once thought impossible with the launch of the DAN-F10N, the industry’s smallest and most reliable L1, L5 dual-band GNSS antenna module.

Read more...
Innovative satellite navigation receiver
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics has released an innovative satellite navigation receiver to democratise precise positioning for automotive and industrial applications.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved