Jemstech to produce PCB assemblies for Kamstrup

Join Quectel’s expert-led webinar, with a speaker from Qualcomm Technologies, to learn more about how to plan, test and deploy successful IoT devices drawing on the unique advantages of intelligence at the edge.The SAIMC will deliver a powerful series of training sessions and technical workshops during AATF 2025, providing engineers, technologists, and technicians with the tools they need to professionally register, stay compliant, and lead industrial innovation.This webinar is for camera systems developers who need effective, ready-to-use solutions to keep pace with edge AI vision technologies and the rise of new applications spanning factory automation, robotics and drones, healthcare, traffic and security, sports and entertainment, and personal electronics.Altron is celebrating its 60th birthday by honouring Johannesburg’s heritage and encouraging business, government and civil society to come together and respond to our President’s call to rebuild Johannesburg.A brief synopsis of current global news relating to the electronic engineering fields with regards to company finances, general company news, and engineering technologies.Jemstech is pleased to announce that they have successfully concluded a supplier agreement with Kamstrup A/S in Denmark, a leading supplier of intelligent metering solutions in the global market.Hiconnex, a leading provider of electronic components and solutions, has announced key appointments to support its continued growth and commitments to its clients.Foundries.io has announced a new, tiered pricing scheme which reduces the cost of its highly regarded FoundriesFactory service for OEMs in the development phase of a new edge AI or Linux OS-based product.The semiconductor business faced a severe downturn, with a 31,9% decrease compared to 2023 and a 30,3% drop in Q4 2024 compared to the same period last year.According to Transnet COO Solly Letsoalo, the scourge of copper theft could be a thing of the past by eliminating the use of copper cabling and switching to a satellite communication system.