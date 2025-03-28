Jemstech to produce PCB assemblies for Kamstrup

Webinar – How to develop intelligence edge IoT devices
Join Quectel’s expert-led webinar, with a speaker from Qualcomm Technologies, to learn more about how to plan, test and deploy successful IoT devices drawing on the unique advantages of intelligence at the edge.
SAIMC training at AATF 2025
The SAIMC will deliver a powerful series of training sessions and technical workshops during AATF 2025, providing engineers, technologists, and technicians with the tools they need to professionally register, stay compliant, and lead industrial innovation.
Webinar – Discover the ST BrightSense ecosystem
This webinar is for camera systems developers who need effective, ready-to-use solutions to keep pace with edge AI vision technologies and the rise of new applications spanning factory automation, robotics and drones, healthcare, traffic and security, sports and entertainment, and personal electronics.
Electronic News Digest
A brief synopsis of current global news relating to the electronic engineering fields with regards to company finances, general company news, and engineering technologies.
New appointments at Hiconnex Hiconnex
Hiconnex, a leading provider of electronic components and solutions, has announced key appointments to support its continued growth and commitments to its clients.