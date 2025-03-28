High-voltage isolation reed relay
28 March 2025
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Pickering recently announced its new and improved Series 104 high-voltage isolation reed relays. These relays are designed to stand-off up to 5000 V and can switch 1500 V DC. There is also an option for an electrostatic shield between the switch and the coil to help minimise noise between the coil driver and high voltage signals.
5, 12, and 24 V coils are standard, with or without an internal diode. The small size reed relays are built on a 0,25-inch pitch and are available with either one or two switches in a single package. Both normally open and normally closed configurations are available with a rapid 1 ms operating speed. The 104HT relay operates at temperatures between -40 and 125°C, but are also available at up to 150°C as an option.
Series 104 reed relays are suitable for many applications, including mixed-signal semiconductor testers, high-end cable testers, backplane testers, medical electronics, electric vehicles, solar energy and high voltage instrumentation.
For more information visit www.pickeringrelay.com
