AI-powered weather forecasts across Africa
28 March 2025
AI & ML
Research teams at Google have been working on AI powered nowcasting for years, helping users understand exactly when and where they should expect precipitation over the next few hours. Now, these short-term precipitation forecasts are being made available across Africa, for the first time. The forecasts are made possible through advancements in Google Research’s AI-powered nowcasting model, MetNet, which uses satellite data and ground observations to produce state-of-the-art precipitation forecasts in data-sparse regions of the world. Google’s technology can predict global precipitation with high accuracy within a 5 km radius every 15 minutes for the next 12 hours – all under one minute.
Solving the problem of sparse ground observations
One critical component for weather forecasts is dense ground radar, which is not available for the majority of the world where billions of people live. The need for new approaches and better weather forecasts is especially pronounced in Africa, where ground observations are limited, and global weather models tend to exhibit low skill. For example, North America has 291 radar facilities to track weather, while Africa has 37.
To scale nowcasting globally, the research teams came up with an innovative new approach using globally available satellite observations in our nowcasting models.
Using AI and satellite observations, the model was able to fill in the gaps, even in areas where radar was unavailable, overcoming previous limitations in data sparse regions. It is also the first model to directly incorporate observations from a multitude of satellites.
Nowcasting on Google Search is now live for users in Africa. The feature will display for weather searches across the continent with more precision than ever before. Accurate weather forecasts are one example of how AI is helping to solve real-world challenges.
For more information visit https://blog.google
Further reading:
From the editor's desk: Groq – the future of AI processing?
Technews Publishing
AI & ML
The introduction of Groq’s ASIC-based approach to AI inferencing marks a significant shift in the landscape of LLMs.
Read more...
Development kit for AI and edge applications
TRX Electronics
AI & ML
Mouser Electronics is now shipping the new Digi ConnectCore MP255 development kit, which boasts a versatile, secure, and cost-effective wireless system-on-module (SOM), designed for maximum power efficiency to support battery-powered and industrial AI applications.
Read more...
New platforms that deliver advanced edge AI capabilities
AI & ML
The SOM-5000, VAB-5000, and ARTiGO A5000 from VIA Technologies are powered by Mediatek Genio and designed for industrial, commercial and consumer applications.
Read more...
Ryzen-based computer on module
Altron Arrow
AI & ML
SolidRun announced the launch of its new Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module, configurable with the eight-core/16-thread Ryzen Embedded V3C48 processor.
Read more...
What is an NPU?
AI & ML
A neural processing unit is a specialised hardware accelerator designed to efficiently process tasks related to artificial intelligence, in particular deep learning models.
Read more...
Low SWaP SoM for AI applications
RFiber Solutions
AI & ML
Matchstiq’s G20 and G40 are low SWaP-C SDRs tailored for AI and ML applications by combining an RF module, SDR, FPGA, CPU, and GPU into a single transceiver platform.
Read more...
Powering the intelligent edge
EBV Electrolink
AI & ML
STMicroelectronics released new devices from the second generation of its industrial MPUs, the STM32MP2 series, to drive future progress in smart factories, smart healthcare, smart buildings, and smart infrastructure.
Read more...
A perfect match for next-gen computing
Vepac Electronics
AI & ML
Teguar’s collaboration with Hailo marks a significant step forward in their mission to provide powerful and reliable computing solutions for a wide range of industries.
Read more...
High-performance low SWaP SDR
RFiber Solutions
AI & ML
The Matchstiq X40 from Epiq is a high-performance low SWaP SDR optimised for AI and ML and the RF edge.
Read more...
AAEON introduces Amston Lake to processor options
Vepac Electronics
AI & ML
Embedded computing company AAEON has launched the PICO-ASL4 and GENE-ASL6, both featuring the new Intel Atom x7000RE processor series for the edge.
Read more...