New compact AC-DC PSU series

COSEL has announced the expansion of its medical power offering with the addition of the new UMA series, the first three models being the 30 W UMA30F, the 60 W UMA60F and the 120 W UMA120F. These models feature a universal input range of 85 to 264 V AC with a typical efficiency of 91% and comply with international safety standards. Designed for demanding medical applications, the UMA series is suitable for body floating applications and complies with 2MOPP (IN/OUT) and 1MOPP (OUT/FG) safety requirement.
Based on a robust platform, the PSU’s design has been optimised to offer a very good price per performance ratio for medical applications requiring a high-quality power solution. The UMA series is available in up to five output voltages of 5, 12, 15, 24, and 48 V DC. Output is factory adjusted to a fixed value, but a model that is output adjustable using a potentiometer is also available upon request.
The UMA series includes inrush current limiting circuitry, overcurrent, and overvoltage protection. The units can be operated in an environmental temperature range of -20 to 70°C.
