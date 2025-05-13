Tech Talks – Enabling AI/ML at the edge
28 March 2025
Events
AI/ML at the edge is often associated with data eventually reaching the cloud, but many real-world applications can collect data and make decisions locally without the need for connectivity. This session will explore how developers can add AI/ML inferencing to standalone or wired devices, with the flexibility to incorporate wireless capabilities when ready. This level of flexibility is key to driving the growth of TinyML.
Various use cases from both connected and non-connected perspectives will be examined, with applications that benefit from this flexibility being highlighted. The talk will be joined by a Silicon Labs partner, ETA Compute, to demonstrate how quickly one can start building and deploying complex models, such as vision, on SiLabs’ latest SoCs.
Join this Tech Talk to explore these use cases, to learn how Silicon Labs supports the migration path for AI/ML in connected and non-connected devices, and to discover the available tools for AI/ML developers.
Date: 13 May 2025
Time: 17:00 SAST
To register visit www.silabs.com/about-us/events/tech-talks-wireless-technology-training
