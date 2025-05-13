Webinar - How to develop intelligent edge IoT devices
28 March 2025
Events
Intelligent edge IoT devices process data either directly or via local servers, allowing them to generate insights closer to the data source. As a result, they offer major efficiency benefits compared to traditional cloud systems, delivering far quicker decision-making capabilities alongside various other advantages. Intelligent edge capabilities - typically enabled by smart modules - are therefore enabling faster, safer, more responsive operations across sectors.
Low latency is a particular strength of intelligent edge IoT. This is vital in systems that require split-second decisions to mitigate hazards - local processing enables this immediacy by eliminating delays in data transmission. Similarly, industrial automation systems can respond quickly to sensor inputs, helping to prevent equipment failures and downtime. Privacy and security are also enhanced since sensitive data is kept onsite.
The benefits go well beyond operational efficiency though. Intelligence at the edge enables highly scalable, resilient and responsive systems. Devices distribute decision-making capabilities, so if one unit fails, the network remains operational. This is essential for critical infrastructure like power grids, healthcare facilities, and smart city environments. Intelligent edge IoT can additionally offer highly personalised user experiences. Smart home devices, for instance. can tailor interactions to individual user preferences in real time. Meanwhile retail kiosks can recognise returning customers and offer customised product suggestions.
Join Quectel’s expert-led webinar, with a speaker from Qualcomm Technologies, to learn more about how one can plan, test and deploy successful IoT devices drawing on the unique advantages of intelligence at the edge.
Date: 13 May 2025
Time: 17:00 SAST
To register visit bit.ly/4jH9g8I
