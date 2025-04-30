Time-To-Market interconnect solutions

30 April 2025 Interconnection

With the growing popularity of hybrid and electric vehicles, the demand for advanced electronics that power electrified powertrains, vehicle charging stations, and energy storage solutions, is greater than ever. Printed circuit boards serve as the backbone, effectively connecting various components and enabling seamless communication between them. TTM Technologies are at the forefront, providing the thermal management, high-current capabilities, and specialised solutions necessary for engineers to create innovative vehicles that meet modern market expectations.

As the industry shifts to greater electrification and autonomous driving, manufacturers are progressively looking to advanced PCB technologies to drive innovation. TTM’s commitment to developing high-reliability solutions ensures they remain a trusted partner in this transformation, helping to revolutionise vehicle capabilities and optimise overall performance. The need for sophisticated, engineered solutions that incorporate radio frequency and microwave technologies, alongside traditional PCB applications, will only intensify as automakers strive to make transportation smarter, smoother, and safer.

TTM specialises in producing high-reliability PCBs, RF, microwave, and engineered solutions for automotive applications, and ultra-HDI PCBs for the defence industry.

For more information visit www.ttm.com





