Tuning knobs in modern designs

30 April 2025 Switches, Relays & Keypads

The new Phoenix Contact BPC series connectors are protected against polarity reversal making them ideally suited for use in energy storage systems. They provide users with a high degree of flexibility due to their 360° rotatability and various connection types.

Touch-proof contacts and colour-coded and mechanical coding ensure safety when connecting the battery poles. The water resistance of the connectors also helps to ensure a reliable installation. The consistent transmission of power also ensures high-level shock and vibration resistance, even under demanding conditions.

The connectors transmit high currents of up to 400 A and are rated for applications up to 1500 V. They meet all the relevant energy storage standards in accordance with UL 4128, UL 1973, and UL 9540.

For more information contact Phoenix Contact, +27 11 801 8200, [email protected], www.phoenixcontact.co.za

Credit(s)

Phoenix Contact





