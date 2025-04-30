Connectors for energy storage systems

30 April 2025 Interconnection

OKW Gehäusesysteme has over 70 years’ experience in the development and production of potentiometer knobs. Their wide range of both modern and classic tuning knob designs are available for spindles ranging from 3 to 8 mm in diameter.

The company’s latest operating elements include optional LED illumination, flush-fitting installation, and a main body which is slightly inclined towards the internal axis. They also include function-oriented marking elements and a modern colour selection.

The range of tuning knobs is tested for potentiometers with either round or flattened shaft ends for DIN 41591 or 6/4,6 mm. The knobs are fitted using the proven collet fixture, lateral screw fixing, or simply by pushing them on. The range includes round knobs, wing knobs, spindle-shaped knobs, pointer knobs, or simple rotary switches, with different sizes and combinations offering a wide range of possible solutions.

For more information contact RS South Africa, +27 11 691 9300, [email protected], za.rs-online.com

