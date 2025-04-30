QuecPi smart development board

The QuecPi Alpha smart MOB development board is Quectel’s latest innovation in smart MOB technology. Powered by Qualcomm’s QCS6490 high-performance 64-bit octa-core processor, it boasts impressive computing capabilities of up to 12.15 TOPS, along with the Qualcomm Adreno 642L/643 GPU for enhanced graphics performance. Equipped with 8 GB of LPDDR4X embedded RAM, the board also supports external eMMC and SSD options, offering storage flexibility. Fully compatible with the widely used Raspberry Pi, the QuecPi Alpha is entirely open-source, both in its hardware and software design, making it an attractive choice for developers and enthusiasts alike.The product comes with a USB Type-C power supply interface and supports 2.4G and 5G Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac) and Bluetooth 5.0. Dual displays (DP and LCM or DP and HDMI) are available, making the product suitable for high data rates, multimedia functions, and computing power in industrial and consumer applications.
The QuecPi Alpha development board supports Linux/Ubuntu operating systems. It is ideal for applications in edge computing, robotics, industrial control, multimedia terminals, digital billboards, smart safety, and industrial-grade PDAs.
