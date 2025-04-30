Categories

Winner of the Advanced Electronics Challenge

30 April 2025 News

Avnet Silica has announced Hydronauten as the winner of this year’s Advanced Electronics Challenge. The award, presented at embedded world 2025, recognises start-ups’ groundbreaking innovations in hardware-based solutions.

Hydronauten, a start-up based in Rostock, Germany, was awarded for its development of QuietHydro, an advanced active vibration damping system designed for pipelines and pumps. The technology significantly enhances operational safety, service life, and energy efficiency, reducing energy consumption by up to 25% through AI-driven real-time optimisation.

“The Advanced Electronics Challenge was created to support visionary start-ups in bringing innovative ideas to market,” said Michael Speyerer, country director DACH & NL, Avnet Silica. “Hydronauten’s QuietHydro technology is a great example of how AI and intelligent control systems can address industrial challenges, providing efficiency gains while improving equipment longevity.”

By actively reducing harmful pressure pulsations and offering real-time system monitoring, QuietHydro allows for remote maintenance, early fault detection, and seamless integration into smart grid operations. The system’s plug-and-play functionality ensures compatibility with pipelines of any size, offering a scalable solution for industrial and energy applications.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 319 8600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/silica
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Silica


