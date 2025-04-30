Winner of the Advanced Electronics Challenge

Avnet Silica has announced Hydronauten as the winner of this year’s Advanced Electronics Challenge. The award, presented at embedded world 2025, recognises start-ups’ groundbreaking innovations in hardware-based solutions.
Hydronauten, a start-up based in Rostock, Germany, was awarded for its development of QuietHydro, an advanced active vibration damping system designed for pipelines and pumps. The technology significantly enhances operational safety, service life, and energy efficiency, reducing energy consumption by up to 25% through AI-driven real-time optimisation.
“The Advanced Electronics Challenge was created to support visionary start-ups in bringing innovative ideas to market,” said Michael Speyerer, country director DACH & NL, Avnet Silica. “Hydronauten’s QuietHydro technology is a great example of how AI and intelligent control systems can address industrial challenges, providing efficiency gains while improving equipment longevity.”
By actively reducing harmful pressure pulsations and offering real-time system monitoring, QuietHydro allows for remote maintenance, early fault detection, and seamless integration into smart grid operations. The system’s plug-and-play functionality ensures compatibility with pipelines of any size, offering a scalable solution for industrial and energy applications.
From the editor's desk: Are we really being ripped off? Technews Publishing
News
To the surprise of many customers, installing solar panels does not always eliminate their utility bill – and in some cases, the power utility may impose additional charges on solar-powered homes.
Read more...Innovative NOS software
News
NEC Corporation has made history as the first company to earn the Telecom Infra Project Phoenix Gold Badge for its innovative Network Operating System software, designed to run on whitebox optical transponders.
Read more...Big welcome to new team member Seven Labs Technology
News
Seven Labs, a specialist electronics distributor and systems integrator for the South African and sub-Saharan markets, has extended a huge welcome to its newest member of the team.
Read more...Bluetooth module brilliance Avnet Silica
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Following the company’s popular PAN1780, the PAN1783 Bluetooth 5.3 Low Energy (LE) module from Panasonic is based on the Nordic nRF5340 single chip controller.
Read more...NXP’s latest wireless chip solution Avnet Silica
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP’s IW610 wireless chip solution features a 1x1 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 radio subsystem, offering improved network efficiency, reduced latency and extended range.