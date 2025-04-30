Mouser now shipping SiLabs wireless modules

30 April 2025 News

Mouser Electronics is now shipping the new SiWx917Y wireless modules from Silicon Labs. The SiWx917Y wireless modules provide ultra-low-power Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Low Energy 5.4, and Matter connectivity for a host of embedded, battery-powered IoT devices in smart homes, consumer, industrial, and healthcare applications.

The Silicon Labs SiWx917Y series are fully integrated, shielded modules with a dedicated wireless processing subsystem, an application processing subsystem (MCU), and an advanced security engine. They have a rich set of peripherals framed by an intelligent power management subsystem that includes an antenna (or RF-pin) and worldwide RF regulatory certifications, simplifying development and certification processes.

The SiWx917Y modules’ processing subsystem consists of a network wireless processor (160MHz), baseband digital signal processing, an analogue front end, a 2,4 GHz RF transceiver and a power amplifier. The application processing subsystem features an ARM Cortex-M4 with FPU at 180 MHz, a large, embedded SRAM, Flash memory, PSRAM and an option to add external Flash/PSRAM.

