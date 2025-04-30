Mouser now shipping SiLabs wireless modules

Mouser Electronics is now shipping the new SiWx917Y wireless modules from Silicon Labs. The SiWx917Y wireless modules provide ultra-low-power Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Low Energy 5.4, and Matter connectivity for a host of embedded, battery-powered IoT devices in smart homes, consumer, industrial, and healthcare applications.
The Silicon Labs SiWx917Y series are fully integrated, shielded modules with a dedicated wireless processing subsystem, an application processing subsystem (MCU), and an advanced security engine. They have a rich set of peripherals framed by an intelligent power management subsystem that includes an antenna (or RF-pin) and worldwide RF regulatory certifications, simplifying development and certification processes.
The SiWx917Y modules’ processing subsystem consists of a network wireless processor (160MHz), baseband digital signal processing, an analogue front end, a 2,4 GHz RF transceiver and a power amplifier. The application processing subsystem features an ARM Cortex-M4 with FPU at 180 MHz, a large, embedded SRAM, Flash memory, PSRAM and an option to add external Flash/PSRAM.
From the editor's desk: Are we really being ripped off? Technews Publishing
News
To the surprise of many customers, installing solar panels does not always eliminate their utility bill – and in some cases, the power utility may impose additional charges on solar-powered homes.
Read more...Innovative NOS software
News
NEC Corporation has made history as the first company to earn the Telecom Infra Project Phoenix Gold Badge for its innovative Network Operating System software, designed to run on whitebox optical transponders.
Read more...Big welcome to new team member Seven Labs Technology
News
Seven Labs, a specialist electronics distributor and systems integrator for the South African and sub-Saharan markets, has extended a huge welcome to its newest member of the team.