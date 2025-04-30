Telemetry retrofit for sustainable resource management

On average, 126 billion cubic meters of water is lost globally each year due to infrastructure leaks, with some regions in the world reporting that up to 30% of the total water supply is lost before it reaches the consumer.
Locally, deterioration of materials and poor management exacerbate the problem.
Replacing the complete water distribution system is not an option due to cost and timeframes. However, retrofitting the system with smart sensors can provide the data needed securely and at a reasonable cost. IoTize has introduced the AquaMeter to perform this precise function.
AquaMeter is a cost-effective secure telemetry retrofit that can easily be added to hundreds of millions of legacy mechanical water meters. The system combines a smart wireless sensor that periodically wakes up, reads the water meter’s display, encrypts the data and transmits it to a supervisory platform for analysis. End-to-end encryption ensures data privacy.
Unlike other approaches, AquaMeter combines tamper-resistant image recognition capability with low-power wireless technology. This allows it to collect and send data for up to 20 years of a single 3,6 V AA battery.
AquaMeter fits a wide range of water meters with minimal hardware adaptation. A collar, the only piece specific to a type of meter, is placed onto the meter and the AquaMeter’s body then clips onto the collar. This is secured in place with a tamper-protection seal.
Configuration is automatic and performed through the use of a smart phone application, and allows a technician to adjust the sensor, test the installation, and finally confirm the working installation on the supervisory platform.
