Innovative NOS software

30 April 2025 News

NEC Corporation has made history as the first company to earn the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Phoenix Gold Badge for its innovative Network Operating System (NOS) software, designed to run on whitebox optical transponders. The Gold Badge is a mark of excellence for solutions that meet TIP’s rigorous standards for commercial deployment.

MTN, one of Africa’s largest mobile network operators, helped to meet the Gold Badge requirements through the execution of testing and report submission, which demonstrated NOS’ commercial viability in the optical transport market. By leveraging open-source technology, NOS simplifies the deployment of flexible, carrier-grade optical networks while enabling cost savings and promoting innovation.

NOS was successfully tested in MTN’s optical network across key routes in South Africa, delivering 400G transmission and seamless compatibility with existing systems. These tests, conducted in partnership with NEC subsidiary, NEC XON, highlighted the

real-world benefits of NEC’s technology for network operators like MTN.

NEC XON was responsible for the installation of equipment and system integration for these field tests. NOS has also been deployed in NTT Communications Corporation’s internal networks, demonstrating its global appeal.

