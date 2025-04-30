Big welcome to new team member

Seven Labs, a specialist electronics distributor and systems integrator for the South African and sub-Saharan markets, has extended a huge welcome to its newest member of the team, Mduduzi Mafela. He joins the company’s growing team as an electronics engineer.

To the surprise of many customers, installing solar panels does not always eliminate their utility bill – and in some cases, the power utility may impose additional charges on solar-powered homes.Avnet Silica has named Hydronauten winner of the Advanced Electronics Challenge for breakthrough AI-driven vibration damping technology.Mouser Electronics is now shipping the new SiWx917Y wireless modules from Silicon Labs which provide ultra-low-power Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Low Energy 5.4, and Matter connectivity.NEC Corporation has made history as the first company to earn the Telecom Infra Project Phoenix Gold Badge for its innovative Network Operating System software, designed to run on whitebox optical transponders.The proudly SA summit provided an opportunity for Hisense SA to showcase its next generation products manufactured at their state-of-the-art factory in Atlantis, Western Cape.Pulsiv Limited, the Cambridge (UK) manufacturer of power electronics technology, have won the PSMA’s (Power Sources Manufacturers Association) first Global Energy Efficiency Award.MTN SA and low-earth orbit satellite company Lynk Global have completed a successful technical trial of one of the first mobile-to-satellite phone calls in South Africa.Mouser Electronics has announced a new eBook in collaboration with Micron exploring the importance of memory in AI edge applications.Jemstech is pleased to announce that they have successfully concluded a supplier agreement with Kamstrup A/S in Denmark, a leading supplier of intelligent metering solutions in the global market.Join Quectel’s expert-led webinar, with a speaker from Qualcomm Technologies, to learn more about how to plan, test and deploy successful IoT devices drawing on the unique advantages of intelligence at the edge.