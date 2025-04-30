Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems

30 April 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

By Taru Madangombe, vice president: Power and Grid for MEA, Schneider Electric.

To listen to a symphony is one of the world’s great gifts. The culmination of instruments, diverse yet so beautiful when brought together by a competent conductor, the one individual that ensures rendition, cohesion and harmony.


Taru Madangombe.

A Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) is the conductor of the grid symphony that is made up of an extremely valuable and varied mix of energy resources (read instruments) such as rooftop solar, battery storage, and traditional fossil-based energy.

A conductor must ensure that instruments play beautifully as a whole and are kind to the ear, uplifting to the spirit yet shining in their individuality. The same can be said of a DERMS which must effectively manage diverse energy sources to avoid compromising the grid’s integrity.

However, it’s not only energy resources. DERMSs also work together coordinating with various other grid technologies such as outage management systems and scada systems. This integration is vital, especially at the distribution level, where a fully-fledged system is required to balance supply from distributed energy resources (DERs) such wind, solar PV, and battery storage, with the load demand.

The delicate load balance

The load profile of a power grid typically peaks in the morning, afternoon, and evening. Here, DERMS ensure that energy from DERs is used efficiently, avoiding wastage. For example, when the load is low, DERMS can control the output from batteries and solar systems preventing oversupply and overvoltage.

Overvoltage can cause damage to appliances and grid infrastructure. For example, household appliances are typically rated for 230 V. If the grid experiences an overvoltage, pushing the supply to 300 volts, these appliances could be damaged. Similarly, grid infrastructure like transformers and switchgear, rated for specific voltages, can be damaged by overvoltage, leading to power outages.

DERMS help manage and mitigate these risks ensuring the grid remains within safe operational limits.

In addition to grid stability, DERMS also play a role in energy trading. Some countries are leveraging DERMS for real-time energy trading, allowing consumers to choose the type of power they consume. For instance, consumers can opt to use only green power during certain times of the day. This capability aligns with the concept of virtual power plants where a network of DERs forms a single grid that utilities can tap into during high demand or reserve for later use.

At Schneider Electric, our DERMS platform forms part of our EcoStruxure Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) which provides a comprehensive solution for managing and optimising DERs. EcoStruxure ADMS is an industry benchmark used by 75 utility companies that serve 70 million end customers around the world.

One of the key advantages of our DERMS is its modularity. The platform can be integrated into existing utility enterprise systems, offering flexibility and scalability. This enables utilities to implement DERMS as part of a broader ADMS or as a stand-alone solution, depending on their specific needs.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

High-voltage IGBT
Hi-Q Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
Diotec Semiconductor has launched the DIW030M060 IGBT, a 600 V, 30 A device with a built-in reverse diode.

Read more...
DC converter for Hi-Rel applications
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The MFK2812S from Crane Aerospace & Electronics is a DC-DC converter with an input voltage range of 16 to 50 V and an output of 12 V at up to 2,08 A.

Read more...
BYD introduces new energy storage solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
BYD Energy Storage, a business division of BYD, has introduced the new BYD Battery-Box LV5.0+ at the recent Solar & Storage Live Africa in Johannesburg.

Read more...
Micro energy harvesting
Power Electronics / Power Management
Panasonic Industry and Miromico partner to show effective micro energy harvesting for industrial applications.

Read more...
Versatile 20 W PSU
Brabek Power Electronics / Power Management
The new RAC20NE-K/277/EPID series from RECOM have a wide 85 to 305 V AC input range and deliver a full 20 W output power without derating.

Read more...
Battery monitoring and balancing IC
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
The TLE9009DQU from Infineon is a multi-channel battery monitoring and balancing IC crafted for Li-Ion battery packs.

Read more...
New compact AC-DC PSU series
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
COSEL has announced the expansion of its medical power offering with the addition of the new UMA series, the first three models being the 30 W UMA30F, the 60 W UMA60F and the 120 W UMA120F.

Read more...
Power efficiency and robustness in electronics design
Power Electronics / Power Management
Mouser Electronics recently announced a new eBook in collaboration with Analog Devices highlighting essential strategies for optimising power systems.

Read more...
USB Type-C-powered controllers
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
Diodes Incorporated has released two USB Type-C PD 3.1 extended power range sink controllers that can be embedded into battery-powered devices.

Read more...
Multicell battery monitoring
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The LTC6811 from Analog Devices is a multicell battery stack monitor that measures up to 12 series connected battery cells with a total measurement error of less than 1,2 mV.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved