Hisense SA showcases local manufacturing power

30 April 2025 News

Hisense SA recently participated in the Proudly South Africa 2025 Summit, which was held in Johannesburg on 17 and 18 March 2025. The summit provided an opportunity for Hisense SA to showcase its next generation products manufactured at their state-of-the-art factory in Atlantis, Western Cape. This facility demonstrates the power of international business in partnership with local talent to drive job creation and boost economic growth.

Hisense SA was the company’s first major manufacturing investment outside of China. Subsequently, this investment was boosted by the launch of the R350 million factory in the Western Cape in 2013. The company has, to date, grown to become one of the biggest consumer electronics manufacturers in the country, underscoring the continued attractiveness of South Africa as both a vital market and a strategic investment destination.

“Hisense SA continues to make a significant economic impact through its deep-rooted investment in our local economy, contributing to industrial growth, job creation, and market leadership. Since entering the South African market in 1996, the company has grown into a dominant player, achieving sales revenue of R8,08 billion in 2024”, said Alex Chen, brand marketing manager at Hisense SA.

For more information visit www.hisense.co.za





