Winner of the Global Energy Efficiency award

30 April 2025 News





Pulsiv Limited, the Cambridge (UK) manufacturer of power electronics technology, have won the PSMA’s (Power Sources Manufacturers Association) first Global Energy Efficiency Award. The goal of the award is to recognise a ‘World Achievement in System Design to Improve Energy Efficiency’. The judges evaluated finalists based on their total global impact on the power electronics industry where the focus was on energy efficiency, rather than renewables or electrification.

Pulsiv were announced as the winner for their ground-breaking 65 W USB-C design, which delivers ultra-low operating temperatures and a peak efficiency of 96%. The 65W USB-C design combines the company’s OSMIUM PFC technology with QR flyback and highly optimised, ultra-compact magnetics. It represents the first in a series of designs aimed at pushing the boundaries of power conversion by drastically lowering operating temperatures, minimising losses, and reducing size to create a sustainable platform for the USB-C standard.

For more information visit www.pulsiv.com





