Direct-to-satellite phone call in SA
30 April 2025
News
MTN SA and low-earth orbit satellite company Lynk Global have completed a successful technical trial of one of the first mobile-to-satellite phone calls in South Africa. The test, which took place in Vryburg, North West province, allowed both companies to test voice call quality and SMS capabilities over the LEO connection.
The trial was performed over the MTN-licensed IMT spectrum using a standard smartphone following Icasa’s approval to use those particular radio frequencies. This successful trial marks a significant advancement in efforts to bridge the connectivity gap in underserved and rural areas. Lynk Global chief commercial officer, Dan Dooley, said the trial was the first time that a satellite phone call was made in Africa using an unmodified phone.
MTN South Africa CEO, Charles Molapisi, said the call was a proof-of-concept of MTN’s ability to complement its ground-based cell towers and other infrastructure with LEOs. “The implications of potentially leveraging satellite partnerships will not only help MTN achieve its goal of 99% broadband population coverage, but most importantly, benefit all South Africans,” Molapisi said.
For more information visit www.mtn.co.za
