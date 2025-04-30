Clearing the Static: ESD component safety in storage and transportation

30 April 2025



Greg Barron, Actum Group director

When transporting ESD-sensitive components, using conductive containers is a best practice to ensure maximum protection against electrostatic discharge. Conductive containers create a Faraday cage effect, safely channelling electrostatic charges away from the components inside. For optimal performance, containers should be used in conjunction with other ESD control measures, such as grounding systems and proper handling procedures. It’s important to regularly inspect containers for wear or damage, as any compromise in their conductive properties can reduce their effectiveness.

Actum supplies ESD storage and transport systems that prevent possible electrostatic discharge. In addition, the sturdy plastic containers protect the contents from mechanical damage, contamination, and the effects of moisture. The Utz brand of ESD containers and ESD pallets are made of a specific plastic and carbon compound to protect against ESD.

CORTRONIC is an ideally suited packaging to prevent ESD and, because of its static dissipative skin and buried conductive core, it is an ESD shielding material suitable for use in ESD protected areas. Products made of CORTRONIC include component boxes, PCB transit boxes, IC tube boxes, in plant handlers for PCBs, and custom applications.

CORSTAT and CORTRONIC storage boxes are ideal for safe transportation of ESD-sensitive components, such as PCBs. A soft, dissipative foam lining provides safe padding and removes static. These coated boxes are made from cardboard dipped in carbon and come flat-packed to enable assembly on-site.

ESD foam also forms part of ESD packaging solutions. The aim is to prevent static charges from accumulating on the surface of ESD-sensitive products. ESD foam products are inserted within boxes and can be used to cover and shield ESD-sensitive components, such as PCBs. Dissipative pink Shuntfoam is a closed-cell polyethylene foam. It does not contain carbon but offers sufficient conductivity to prevent ESD damage. It provides protection against physical shock, vibration, and abrasion in both in-plant and shipping handling.

