BYD introduces new energy storage solutions

30 April 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

No stranger to electrification with its excellent range of EVs, BYD has introduced new products onto the local energy storage market.

BYD Energy Storage, a business division of BYD, has introduced the new BYD Battery-Box LV5.0+ at the recent ‘Solar & Storage Live Africa’ held in Johannesburg. This new residential energy storage system is the latest addition to the award-winning Battery-Box solution family. The Battery-Box LV5.0+ can be used with BYD Energy Storage’s own Power-Box inverters and is also compatible with inverters of many proven inverter partners.

Contributing to a successful green power transformation in South Africa, the Battery-Box series of residential energy storage solutions has achieved significant success and across the continent since 2018. With over 1,1 million Battery-Box systems installed globally, the system’s safety and reliability are key factors in its success. The flexibility of the modular battery storage solution along with the ease of installation has also contributed to its popularity. The low voltage (LV) system Battery-Box LV5.0, introduced in 2024 in South Africa, has established itself as a favourite among the installer community due to its straightforward commissioning. BYD Energy Storage now introduces the latest generation of this system with the Battery-Box LV5.0+.

BYD Battery-Box LV5.0+

The latest system generation Battery-Box LV5.0+ builds on the popular and proven system features of the Battery-Box LV5.0, but offers even better performance, higher power output and an increased warranty. The modular system can be scaled from 5,12 kWh to 163,84 kWh.

It is also the first Battery-Box in this series that can be combined with BYD Energy Storage’s new Power-Box hybrid inverters as a complete solution offered by BYD Energy Storage. Alternatively, the LV5.0+ can also be used with low-voltage inverters from many established inverter providers.

Installation and commissioning have never been easier due to the fast cabling and one-button auto commission. With the one-button auto-configuration of compatible inverters, the system finishes the installation by adapting the system to the inverter. There is no separate BMU and every module can be connected to the inverter.

The Battery-Box LV5.0+ is available as an end-to-end solution in combination with BYD’s own hybrid inverters or can alternatively be combined with many low-voltage inverters by the established inverter partners. Both single-phase hybrid inverters Power-Box SL3/3,68/4,6/5/6K and Power-Box SL7/8/10K come with a 10-year warranty and offer the high safety known from the BYD energy storage solutions, including lightning protection and 24/7 electrical safety monitoring.

For more information visit www.bydenergy.com






