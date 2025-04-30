Categories

Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



STM releases innovative GNSS receiver

30 April 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT


STMicroelectronics recently introduced the Teseo VI family of global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receivers aimed at high-volume precise positioning use cases. For the automotive industry, Teseo VI chips and modules will be core building blocks of advanced driving systems (ADAS), smart in-vehicle systems, and safety-critical applications such as autonomous driving. These receivers have also been designed to improve positioning capabilities in multiple industrial applications including asset trackers, mobile robots for home deliveries, managing machinery and crop monitoring in smart agriculture, and timing systems used in base stations.

Teseo VI is the first in the market to integrate all the necessary system elements for centimetre accuracy into one die, supporting simultaneous multi-constellation and quad-band operations. This innovation simplifies the development of end user navigation and positioning products, enhances reliability even in challenging conditions like urban canyons, and reduces bill-of-materials costs. The single-chip solution also accelerates time-to-market and allows for compact and lightweight form factors.

ST’s new GNSS device family includes the Teseo VI STA8600A and Teseo VI+, STA8610A, each with dual independent Arm Cortex-M7 processing cores for local control of all the IC’s functions. The Cortex-M7 with its powerful 32-bit processing helps enable the concurrent multi-constellation and multi-band operation on a single die in the Teseo VI range.


