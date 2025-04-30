Bluetooth module brilliance

30 April 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT





Panasonic has announced the PAN1783, a cutting-edge Bluetooth 5.4 LE module that follows the highly demanded PAN1780. Building upon the success of its predecessor, the PAN1783 sets new standards in performance, versatility and efficiency.

According to Tomislav Tipura, product manager at Panasonic Industry Europe’s IoT department, “the PAN1783 represents a significant leap forward in Bluetooth technology, offering unparalleled features and capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Being as compact as 15,6 x 8,7 mm, the PAN1783 is one of the smallest nRF5340 modules currently available in the market. It is powered by the Nordic nRF5340 single-chip controller, boasting isochronous channels for LE audio support. This advanced module is available with both an on-board chip antenna and an RF-bottom pad, providing flexibility to suit various design requirements.

Featuring Bluetooth 5.4 enhancements, including isochronous channels, LE audio, and support for a high throughput of 2 Mbps at long range, the PAN1783 delivers exceptional performance. Its all-in-one System-on-Chip (SoC) design combines the best features of the nRF52 series with increased performance and memory, all while minimising power consumption. The improved sensitivity of the nRF5340 coupled with the LE coded PHY makes the PAN1783 an attractive choice for a wide range of applications, including advanced computer peripherals, I/O devices, wearables and wireless audio devices. Moreover, its ultra-low current consumption makes it ideal for battery-powered devices.

Equipped with two Cortex-M33 processors – one as an application processor and the other as a network processor – the PAN1783 offers seamless integration and standalone operation. This eliminates the need for an external processor, simplifying design, reducing space requirements, and ultimately helps lowering costs for manufacturers.

In addition to its impressive Bluetooth capabilities, the PAN1783 supports angle of arrival (AoA) and angle of departure (AoD) direction finding, enhancing location-based services and applications. Furthermore, it also supports Type 2 Near Field Communication (NFC-A), facilitating simplified pairing and payment solutions when used with an external antenna.

Credit(s)

Avnet Silica





