Eskom announces PV registration extension

30 April 2025 Computer/Embedded Technology

The South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA) has welcomed Eskom’s decision to extend its zero-registration fee policy and free smart meter installation for residential Small-Scale Embedded Generation (SSEG) customers in Eskom-supplied areas until March 2026.

This intervention lowers barriers for homeowners adopting solar photovoltaic (PV) energy, while ensuring compliance with regulations. Since March 2023, Eskom has waived registration fees and smart meter costs for PV systems up to 50 kVA.

Supporting compliance and grid stability

Eskom requires all embedded generation systems below 100 kVA to be registered, even if they do not export power to the grid. Fully off-grid customers are exempt, but must provide proof of self-sufficiency. Registering ensures compliance with national energy regulations and helps maintain grid stability.

“SAPVIA supports efforts to streamline the registration process, ensuring solar PV systems are safely and effectively integrated into South Africa’s electricity network,” says Dr. Rethabile Melamu, CEO of SAPVIA. “By removing financial barriers and incentivising compliance, Eskom is taking an important step toward a more sustainable and resilient energy future.”

Benefits of registration and the Homeflex tariff

Registered customers will transition to Eskom’s Homeflex tariff, which includes:

• fixed charge of between R192 and R368 per month for both solar and non-solar households.

• A structured framework that ensures the quality and safety of the grid for all users.

On Homeflex, the same fixed charges apply as on Homepower but the energy charges are based on time of use (TOU).

“You can add generating offset for net billing and be credited for the export per TOU period summed up at the end of the month,” says Melamu. “It means that Eskom gives back to you at the end of the month what you banked, but this does not exceed what you consumed. It is not a feed in tariff or a payment and therefore does not offset other charges.”

SAPVIA urges all SSEG system owners to meet Eskom’s compliance and safety requirements, including:

• Using equipment that meets South African standards (NRS 097-2).

• Securing a valid Certificate of Compliance (CoC) for internal wiring.

“Whilst not a legal or regulatory requirement, a PV GreenCard installation company will issue an additional report to the CoC that provides the system details and outlines quality and safety considered,” recommends Melamu.

Eskom’s waiver makes solar PV adoption more affordable, but homeowners need to act promptly to take advantage of the zero-registration fee and free smart meter installation before the March 2026 deadline.

By easing regulatory barriers and promoting compliance, Eskom is accelerating the country’s renewable energy transition.

For more information visit www.sapvia.co.za





