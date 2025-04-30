Eskom’s evolution sparks hope

30 April 2025 Editor's Choice

For decades, South Africans have associated Eskom with crisis rather than innovation.

However, a quiet transformation is underway, one that suggests the power utility is beginning to embrace creativity and technology in its approach to energy management and financial recovery.

“Eskom has long been criticised for its lack of agility and vision,” says Mark Allewell, CEO and founder at Sensor Networks. “For years, we’ve watched leadership changes justified by qualifications and experience, but rarely by creativity. Now, we’re seeing a shift, a willingness to explore non-traditional solutions, from smart meters to microgrids, that could redefine Eskom’s role in securing South Africa’s energy future.”

A key initiative is Eskom’s growing collaboration with municipalities to curb illegal connections and recover outstanding debt, which now approaches R100 billion. The case study with Maluti-a-Phofung Municipality demonstrated a proactive approach, recovering R2 billion while strengthening local governance over energy distribution. “Instead of treating municipalities as adversaries, Eskom is recognising them as partners in stabilising the grid,” Allewell adds.

Smart metering is another crucial step forward. With built-in anti-tampering technology, these meters can enhance transparency and efficiency in power consumption tracking. “Smart technology is essential, not only for Eskom’s operational control but also for consumers to better manage their own electricity use,” Allewell notes. “It’s time for South Africans to see themselves as active participants in energy sustainability, by using smart geyser devices, energy management apps on their cell phones, timers, and eco-friendly appliances to reduce reliance on the grid.”

A number of recent media reports have confirmed that Calib Cassim, Eskom’s CFO, shares this outlook. Cassim has made it clear that Eskom’s financial recovery and long-term sustainability depend on innovative, technology-driven solutions, and that smart metering offers a practical step towards stabilising our grid.

Eskom’s recent openness to alternative energy solutions signals a welcome departure from its traditional, centralised model. “For too long, Eskom has embodied the definition of insanity: doing the same thing repeatedly while expecting different results,” says Allewell. “Now, we’re seeing a shift towards smarter, more adaptive solutions that engage both technology and public-private collaboration.”

While no single strategy will solve South Africa’s energy challenges overnight, this evolution in thinking offers a promising step forward. “If Eskom can continue to embrace innovation rather than brute-force solutions, the future of power stability in South Africa may be more hopeful than we once believed,” concludes Allewell.

