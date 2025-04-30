RF shield box to 12 GHz

The HDRF-1467-S from RF Electronics is an RF Shield Box to shield frequencies in the range from 20 MHz to 12 GHz. It has a thick RF-absorbing foam that deadens standing waves and reflections to provide more than 100 dB of isolation. The test box has shielded power filters for powering devices placed inside the box while blocking all wireless signals. It is designed and developed for WLAN and wireless device testing.

The HDRF-1467-s has a wide range of I/O connector options that include HDMI, RJ45, USB, DB9, VGA, DB25 and AC/DC. It is available in a compact and portable bench-top enclosure with an internal dimension of 686 x 386 x 940 mm and an external dimension of 750 x 450 x 1000 mm. This shield box is ideal for test platforms, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth, RFID, 3G/5G device testing, digital forensics, R&D, EMC testing and bench-top shield box applications.

Vepac Electronics





