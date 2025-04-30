RF shield box to 12 GHz

The HDRF-1467-S from RF Electronics is an RF Shield Box to shield frequencies in the range from 20 MHz to 12 GHz. It has a thick RF-absorbing foam that deadens standing waves and reflections to provide more than 100 dB of isolation. The test box has shielded power filters for powering devices placed inside the box while blocking all wireless signals. It is designed and developed for WLAN and wireless device testing.
The HDRF-1467-s has a wide range of I/O connector options that include HDMI, RJ45, USB, DB9, VGA, DB25 and AC/DC. It is available in a compact and portable bench-top enclosure with an internal dimension of 686 x 386 x 940 mm and an external dimension of 750 x 450 x 1000 mm. This shield box is ideal for test platforms, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth, RFID, 3G/5G device testing, digital forensics, R&D, EMC testing and bench-top shield box applications.
DC converter for Hi-Rel applications Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MFK2812S from Crane Aerospace & Electronics is a DC-DC converter with an input voltage range of 16 to 50 V and an output of 12 V at up to 2,08 A.
Read more...New compact AC-DC PSU series Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
COSEL has announced the expansion of its medical power offering with the addition of the new UMA series, the first three models being the 30 W UMA30F, the 60 W UMA60F and the 120 W UMA120F.
Read more...Multi-channel SMPS cable assemblies RFiber Solutions
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Withwave’s multi-channel SMPS cable assemblies (WMCS Series) provide a wide range of multiple coaxial connectors and flexible cable assemblies with a choice of 26,5, 40, 50 and 67 GHz configurations.
Read more...Building the control panels of the future Omron Electronics
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The industrial automation world is built on robust and efficient control panels that are designed precisely and assembled to manage machines, processes and equipment across different industries.
Read more...What’s the big deal with DPL? Spectrum Concepts
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The dynamic performance layer (DPL) forms a key part of the construction of Nitrowave coaxial cables, Samtec’s range of high-performance RF solutions for microwave and mmWave applications.
Read more...hybridNETBOX instrumentation platform Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The hybridNETBOX from Spectrum Instrumentation is an innovative instrumentation platform that combines a multi-channel arbitrary waveform generator (AWG) and a digitiser in a single portable unit.
Read more...14-bit AWG at 20 GS/s Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The Arb Rider AWG-7000 is the world’s fastest 14-bit Arbitrary Waveform Generator, featuring a 20 GS/s real time update rate and 14-bit vertical resolution.
Read more...Handheld RTSA up to 9,5 GHz Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The PXE-90 implements an FFT engine on the built-in FPGA and support frame compression with trace detection while ensuring no missing samples between FFT frames.