High-power radar band amplifier

The MAPC-A4032 is a Gallium Nitride (GaN) amplifier designed specifically with high efficiency and high power for the 2,75 – 3,75 GHz S-Band radar band.
The amplifier is matched to 50 Ω on the input and 50 Ω on the output. At the core of MAPC-A4032 is the high-power density 65 V GaN-on-Silicon Carbide (SiC) manufacturing process. The amplifier is supplied in a ceramic/metal flange package of type AC-587BH-2.
The amplifier has a large signal gain of 12 dB and can produce 500 W output power, operating from 2,75 to 3,75 GHz. The device has a drain efficiency of 55% and is capable of high temperature operation. Typical applications include civil and military pulsed radar amplifiers.
