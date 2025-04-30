NXP’s latest wireless chip solution

NXP’s IW610 wireless chip solution features a 1x1 dual-band (2,4/5 GHz) Wi-Fi 6 radio subsystem, offering improved network efficiency, reduced latency and extended range compared to previous Wi-Fi standards. Its Bluetooth LE radio supports a high-speed data rate of 2 Mbit/s, along with long-range communication and extended advertising for network commissioning and sensor aggregation. The IW610 family supports both dual and single-antenna configurations, ensuring efficient coexistence between internal and external radios.
Incorporating NXP’s EdgeLock security technology, the IW610 provides robust protection for secure boot, firmware updates and lifecycle management. Its advanced design delivers tight integration, low power consumption and secure operation, all in a compact, cost-efficient package.
The IW610 is compatible with NXP’s i.MX MPUs, i.MX RT and MCX host platforms. Its modular host driver architecture allows for easy integration with other MCUs and MPUs with minimal effort. It offers multiple interfaces for connecting to external processors, including SDIO and USB for Wi-Fi, UART or USB for Bluetooth and SPI for 802.15.4.
STM releases innovative GNSS receiver Altron Arrow
STMicroelectronics recently introduced the Teseo VI family of global navigation satellite system receivers aimed at high-volume precise positioning use cases.
Bluetooth module brilliance Avnet Silica
Following the company’s popular PAN1780, the PAN1783 Bluetooth 5.3 Low Energy (LE) module from Panasonic is based on the Nordic nRF5340 single chip controller.
High-power radar band amplifier RFiber Solutions
The MAPC-A4032 is a Gallium Nitride (GaN) amplifier designed specifically with high efficiency and high power for the 2,75 – 3,75 GHz S-Band radar band.
High-accuracy positioning iCorp Technologies
Quectel has recently announced its LG580P, a multi-constellation, multi-band GNSS module designed for high-precision positioning that supports multi-band signals across L1, L2, L5, and L6.
2500 W GaN on SiC amplifier RFiber Solutions
Macom’s recently released CGHV1420KF is a 2500 W package, partially matched amplifier utilising a high performance, GaN-on-SiC production process.
Boost your LTE/5G signal Otto Wireless Solutions
Reliable connectivity is essential in today’s world - whether you’re working from home, running a small business, or living in a rural area where mobile signals are weak.