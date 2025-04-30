PolarFire SoC FPGAs achieve AEC-Q100 qualification

Microchip Technology’s PolarFire SoC FPGAs have earned the Automotive Electronics Council AEC-Q100 qualification. The AEC-Q standards are a guideline for integrated circuits, using stress tests to measure the reliability of electronic components in vehicles. AEC-Q100 qualified devices have gone through rigorous testing to demonstrate they can withstand extreme conditions in automotive applications. The PolarFire SoC FPGA has been qualified for Grade 1 temperatures of -40 to 125°C.
PolarFire SoC FPGAs feature an embedded 64-bit, quad-core RISC-V architecture capable of running Linux and real-time operating systems with mid-range density programmable logic of up to 500K logic elements. The SoC FPGA is designed for complex applications that demand low-power, high-performance, exceptional reliability and an extended operating temperature range. Devices with the same density and package have scalable assurance and share pin-package compatibility across temperature grades, making them suitable for automotive use and aerospace and military applications.
The SoC FPGAs incorporate embedded security and safety features to protect physical, device, design and data integrity. The SoCs are designed with single-event upset immunity, which enhances reliability and helps mitigate the risk of data corruption and system failures in demanding environments.
Integrated STM32WBA6 wireless microcontrollers Altron Arrow
Cost-efficient and highly integrated embedded controllers for emerging 2,4 GHz wireless applications in smart home, health, factory, and agriculture.
STMicroelectronics has expanded its STM32 ultra-low-power family with the launch of the STM32U3 for cost-sensitive applications in industrial, medical, and consumer electronics devices.
The JOH21, JOE21 and JOD21 low-jitter oscillators with differential output are designed for applications that require accurate timing and precise synchronisation.
The Raspberry Pi 5 single board computer builds on the phenomenal success of its predecessor, the Raspberry Pi 4, delivering a 2-3x increase in CPU performance.
Espressif’s ESP32-C6 is the world’s first RISC-V MCU to achieve PSA-L2 security certification, security certification, underscoring the company’s commitment to delivering robust, secure, and reliable IoT solutions.
To meet the demand for high-density fast CMOS SRAM, Alliance Memory has introduced a new 32 Mbit device in the 6 x 8 mm 48-ball FBGA package, which offers a wide power supply range from 1,65 to 3,6 V.
Quectel has introduced the SG882G, its latest flagship Android/Linux smart module, designed to deliver exceptional computing power, multimedia capabilities, and seamless connectivity for industrial and consumer applications.
ST’s STEVAL-MKI109D is an evaluation platform that allows engineers to monitor the behaviour of ST MEMS sensors and maximise the performance of new product designs, accelerating time to market.
Infineon’s mil-temp memories offer a wide selection of volatile and non-volatile memories for applications that meet QML-Q certifications and offer support for mil-aero applications.
KIOXIA Corporation and Sandisk Corporation have pioneered a state-of-the-art 3D flash memory technology, setting the industry benchmark with a 4,8 Gb/s NAND interface speed, superior power efficiency, and heightened density.