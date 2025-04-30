PolarFire SoC FPGAs achieve AEC-Q100 qualification

Microchip Technology’s PolarFire SoC FPGAs have earned the Automotive Electronics Council AEC-Q100 qualification. The AEC-Q standards are a guideline for integrated circuits, using stress tests to measure the reliability of electronic components in vehicles. AEC-Q100 qualified devices have gone through rigorous testing to demonstrate they can withstand extreme conditions in automotive applications. The PolarFire SoC FPGA has been qualified for Grade 1 temperatures of -40 to 125°C.

PolarFire SoC FPGAs feature an embedded 64-bit, quad-core RISC-V architecture capable of running Linux and real-time operating systems with mid-range density programmable logic of up to 500K logic elements. The SoC FPGA is designed for complex applications that demand low-power, high-performance, exceptional reliability and an extended operating temperature range. Devices with the same density and package have scalable assurance and share pin-package compatibility across temperature grades, making them suitable for automotive use and aerospace and military applications.

The SoC FPGAs incorporate embedded security and safety features to protect physical, device, design and data integrity. The SoCs are designed with single-event upset immunity, which enhances reliability and helps mitigate the risk of data corruption and system failures in demanding environments.

