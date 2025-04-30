Integrated STM32WBA6 wireless microcontrollers

STMicroelectronics recently announced the next generation of its STM32 power-efficient short-range wireless microcontrollers that simplify connecting consumer and industrial devices to the IoT.
The new STM32WBA6 series is used in connected, smart devices. Packing extra memory and digital system interfaces while preserving energy efficiency, the new MCUs can handle richer functionality in emerging new product designs. The STM32WBA6 microcontroller range comes with an Arm Cortex-M33F core with digital signal processing instructions, running at up to 100 MHz. With up to 2 MB of Flash and 512 kB RAM on-chip, the new STM32WBA6 MCUs contain larger memory to support more sophisticated applications. The richer digital peripherals add USB High Speed as well as extra digital interfaces including three SPI ports, four I2C ports, three USARTs, and one LPUART.
The STM32WBA6 MCUs also embed SESIP3 and PSA Level 3 certifiable security assets, such as cryptographic accelerators, TrustZone isolation, random generator, and product lifecycle that will contribute and enable ST customers to reach compliancy towards the upcoming RED and CRA regulations.
The wireless subsystem in the new STM32WBA6 microcontrollers supports Bluetooth LE, Zigbee, Thread, Matter, and other protocols operating in the 2,4 GHz frequency band and allows communication using multiple protocols concurrently. This enables a device like a smart-home bridge to communicate with the homeowner’s mobile app over Bluetooth and simultaneously manage lights or thermostats through mesh networking such as Zigbee. The STM32WBA6 series also contains single-protocol variants for simpler and more cost-conscious applications.
STM releases innovative GNSS receiver Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics recently introduced the Teseo VI family of global navigation satellite system receivers aimed at high-volume precise positioning use cases.
Read more...Ultra-low-power MCU with FPU Arm Cortex-M33 Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has expanded its STM32 ultra-low-power family with the launch of the STM32U3 for cost-sensitive applications in industrial, medical, and consumer electronics devices.
Read more...Low-jitter oscillators
DSP, Micros & Memory
The JOH21, JOE21 and JOD21 low-jitter oscillators with differential output are designed for applications that require accurate timing and precise synchronisation.
Read more...Raspberry Pi 5 SBC Electrocomp Express
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Raspberry Pi 5 single board computer builds on the phenomenal success of its predecessor, the Raspberry Pi 4, delivering a 2-3x increase in CPU performance.
Read more...The world’s first RISC-V MCU to achieve PSA-L2 iCorp Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
Espressif’s ESP32-C6 is the world’s first RISC-V MCU to achieve PSA-L2 security certification, security certification, underscoring the company’s commitment to delivering robust, secure, and reliable IoT solutions.
Read more...32 Mbit SRAM chip Brabek
DSP, Micros & Memory
To meet the demand for high-density fast CMOS SRAM, Alliance Memory has introduced a new 32 Mbit device in the 6 x 8 mm 48-ball FBGA package, which offers a wide power supply range from 1,65 to 3,6 V.
Read more...Precision JFET op-amp Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The specifications of the ADA4620 make it optimal as a front-end amplifier in a data-acquisition system, or for a TIA circuit with high input impedance.