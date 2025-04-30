Categories

DSP, Micros & Memory



Integrated STM32WBA6 wireless microcontrollers

30 April 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory


STMicroelectronics recently announced the next generation of its STM32 power-efficient short-range wireless microcontrollers that simplify connecting consumer and industrial devices to the IoT.

The new STM32WBA6 series is used in connected, smart devices. Packing extra memory and digital system interfaces while preserving energy efficiency, the new MCUs can handle richer functionality in emerging new product designs. The STM32WBA6 microcontroller range comes with an Arm Cortex-M33F core with digital signal processing instructions, running at up to 100 MHz. With up to 2 MB of Flash and 512 kB RAM on-chip, the new STM32WBA6 MCUs contain larger memory to support more sophisticated applications. The richer digital peripherals add USB High Speed as well as extra digital interfaces including three SPI ports, four I2C ports, three USARTs, and one LPUART.

The STM32WBA6 MCUs also embed SESIP3 and PSA Level 3 certifiable security assets, such as cryptographic accelerators, TrustZone isolation, random generator, and product lifecycle that will contribute and enable ST customers to reach compliancy towards the upcoming RED and CRA regulations.

The wireless subsystem in the new STM32WBA6 microcontrollers supports Bluetooth LE, Zigbee, Thread, Matter, and other protocols operating in the 2,4 GHz frequency band and allows communication using multiple protocols concurrently. This enables a device like a smart-home bridge to communicate with the homeowner’s mobile app over Bluetooth and simultaneously manage lights or thermostats through mesh networking such as Zigbee. The STM32WBA6 series also contains single-protocol variants for simpler and more cost-conscious applications.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


