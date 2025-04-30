High-voltage IGBT

Diotec Semiconductor has launched the DIW030M060 IGBT, a 600 V, 30 A device with a built-in reverse diode. This IGBT is optimised for medium speed switching and low saturation voltage. Housed in the
well-known TO-247-3L package it is the perfect fit for welding machines, PTC heating, solar inverters, and uninterruptible power supplies. IGBTs excel over silicon MOSFETs in high-power applications, delivering superior breakdown voltage and minimal energy loss while retaining the gate-drive ease of MOSFETs. Whether standalone or paralleled for even higher current handling, this device is a go-to solution for efficiency-driven designs.
The MFK2812S from Crane Aerospace & Electronics is a DC-DC converter with an input voltage range of 16 to 50 V and an output of 12 V at up to 2,08 A.
Panasonic Industry and Miromico partner to show effective micro energy harvesting for industrial applications.
The new RAC20NE-K/277/EPID series from RECOM have a wide 85 to 305 V AC input range and deliver a full 20 W output power without derating.
COSEL has announced the expansion of its medical power offering with the addition of the new UMA series, the first three models being the 30 W UMA30F, the 60 W UMA60F and the 120 W UMA120F.
Diodes Incorporated has released two USB Type-C PD 3.1 extended power range sink controllers that can be embedded into battery-powered devices.
The LTC6811 from Analog Devices is a multicell battery stack monitor that measures up to 12 series connected battery cells with a total measurement error of less than 1,2 mV.