High-voltage IGBT

Diotec Semiconductor has launched the DIW030M060 IGBT, a 600 V, 30 A device with a built-in reverse diode. This IGBT is optimised for medium speed switching and low saturation voltage. Housed in the

well-known TO-247-3L package it is the perfect fit for welding machines, PTC heating, solar inverters, and uninterruptible power supplies. IGBTs excel over silicon MOSFETs in high-power applications, delivering superior breakdown voltage and minimal energy loss while retaining the gate-drive ease of MOSFETs. Whether standalone or paralleled for even higher current handling, this device is a go-to solution for efficiency-driven designs.

