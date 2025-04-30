High-accuracy positioning

Quectel Wireless Solutions has recently announced its LG580P, a multi-constellation, multi-band GNSS module designed for high-precision positioning. The module supports multi-band signals across L1, L2, L5, and L6, enabling real-time kinematic (RTK) positioning and integrating a dual antenna heading algorithm for enhanced accuracy and reliability. As designers and developers seek to build devices that combine high precision positioning with low power consumption, the LG580P is an ideal choice for applications such as intelligent robots and devices utilised in precision agriculture, ADAS and autonomous driving.
The module features built-in professional-grade interference detection and elimination algorithms that mitigate multiple types of narrowband interference. This significantly improves signal reception, especially in complex electromagnetic environments. The LG580P also supports anti-jamming with a built-in professional-grade NIC anti-jamming unit and supplies integrity detection information which aids control decisions in automatic navigation scenarios.
The LG580P is highly versatile, supporting numerous satellite bands and constellations. The module offers GNSS support for 1040 tracking channels, enabling concurrent reception of GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS and NavIC constellations. In addition, the LG580P supports multiple SBAS systems, including WASS, EGNOS, BDSBAS, MSAS, GAGAN and SDCM.
This ultra-compact module measures just 21,0 x 16,0 x 2,6 mm and operates in a temperature range of -40 to 85°C. It is RoHS compliant and interfaces include UART, SPI, I2C and CAN.
From Q2 2025, the module will also support Precise Point Positioning (PPP), leveraging Galileo High Accuracy Service (HAS) on the E6 signal and BDS B2b, enabling high position accuracy without the need for additional correction networks.
