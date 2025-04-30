LTE Cat 1 modules offer next-gen connectivity

Otto Wireless Solutions has introduced its latest additions to the LTE module lineup, the A7683E, A7663E, and A7673X. These modules are engineered to meet the growing demands of the IoT industry. They offer exceptional performance, seamless integration, and versatile application support, making them the ideal choice for developers and manufacturers. These modules are designed for LTE Cat 1 connectivity and do not support 2G and 3G fallback/fail-over.
The A7683E LTE module provides LTE Cat-1 support with a maximum downlink speed of 10 Mbps and uplink speed of 5 Mbps. The ultra-small LTE module has dimensions of 15,7 x 17,6 x 2,4 mm and a compact LGA form factor. It supports multiple network protocols and operating systems (Windows, Linux, Android), and is fully compatible with SIM800 series for easy and fast migration.
The A7663E LTE module features similar speeds to the A7683. Its LCC+LGA form factor is compatible with A7682E/A7683E series and SIM800 series. The module has an integrated GNSS (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou) for precise location tracking.
The A7673X LTE module features LTE Cat-1bis support with a maximum downlink speed of 10 Mbps and uplink speed of 5 Mbps. With its LCC+LGA form factor, it is compatible with A7672 series, SIM7000/SIM7070 series, and SIM800 series. This module ensures a smooth migration from 2G/NB/Cat M products to LTE Cat 1.
STM releases innovative GNSS receiver Altron Arrow
STMicroelectronics recently introduced the Teseo VI family of global navigation satellite system receivers aimed at high-volume precise positioning use cases.
Following the company’s popular PAN1780, the PAN1783 Bluetooth 5.3 Low Energy (LE) module from Panasonic is based on the Nordic nRF5340 single chip controller.
The MAPC-A4032 is a Gallium Nitride (GaN) amplifier designed specifically with high efficiency and high power for the 2,75 – 3,75 GHz S-Band radar band.
NXP’s IW610 wireless chip solution features a 1x1 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 radio subsystem, offering improved network efficiency, reduced latency and extended range.
Quectel has recently announced its LG580P, a multi-constellation, multi-band GNSS module designed for high-precision positioning that supports multi-band signals across L1, L2, L5, and L6.
Macom’s recently released CGHV1420KF is a 2500 W package, partially matched amplifier utilising a high performance, GaN-on-SiC production process.
Reliable connectivity is essential in today’s world - whether you’re working from home, running a small business, or living in a rural area where mobile signals are weak.
Quectel Wireless Solutions recently announced the launch of its 5G transparent antenna, the YFCX001WWAH, an innovative solution designed to improve connectivity while maintaining seamless device design.