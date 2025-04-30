LTE Cat 1 modules offer next-gen connectivity

30 April 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Otto Wireless Solutions has introduced its latest additions to the LTE module lineup, the A7683E, A7663E, and A7673X. These modules are engineered to meet the growing demands of the IoT industry. They offer exceptional performance, seamless integration, and versatile application support, making them the ideal choice for developers and manufacturers. These modules are designed for LTE Cat 1 connectivity and do not support 2G and 3G fallback/fail-over.

The A7683E LTE module provides LTE Cat-1 support with a maximum downlink speed of 10 Mbps and uplink speed of 5 Mbps. The ultra-small LTE module has dimensions of 15,7 x 17,6 x 2,4 mm and a compact LGA form factor. It supports multiple network protocols and operating systems (Windows, Linux, Android), and is fully compatible with SIM800 series for easy and fast migration.

The A7663E LTE module features similar speeds to the A7683. Its LCC+LGA form factor is compatible with A7682E/A7683E series and SIM800 series. The module has an integrated GNSS (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou) for precise location tracking.

The A7673X LTE module features LTE Cat-1bis support with a maximum downlink speed of 10 Mbps and uplink speed of 5 Mbps. With its LCC+LGA form factor, it is compatible with A7672 series, SIM7000/SIM7070 series, and SIM800 series. This module ensures a smooth migration from 2G/NB/Cat M products to LTE Cat 1.

