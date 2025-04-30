Ultra-low-power MCU with FPU Arm Cortex-M33

STMicroelectronics has expanded its STM32 ultra-low-power family with the launch of the STM32U3 for cost-sensitive applications in industrial, medical, and consumer electronics devices. Compared to previous generations, the STM32U3 offers greater power efficiency in run mode.

This iteration is the first STM32 based on near-threshold design which drastically reduces the dynamic consumption of the final application. Based on near-threshold voltage technology, the STM32U3 devices reduce the active consumption down to 10µA/MHz, resulting in far longer battery life for any application.

These 32-bit microcontrollers feature TrustZone and floating-point unit (FPU) and operate at up to 96 MHz. The series is based on an Arm Cortex-M33 core with 256 kB of RAM and 1 MB of dual bank Flash. Robust security is a priority on the series to safeguard sensitive applications, with several protection mechanisms integrated for embedded Flash memory and SRAM, including readout protection, write protection, secure proprietary code readout protection, and secure/hide protection areas.

These devices also offer two 12-bit ADCs (2,5 MS/s), two comparators, two operational amplifiers, two DAC channels, an internal voltage reference buffer, a low-power RTC, three general-purpose 32-bit timers, one 16-bit PWM timer dedicated to motor control, three general-purpose 16-bit timers, two basic 16-bit timers, and up to four 16-bit low-power timers. Integrated I3C has been updated to allow efficient data transfer, real-time event handling, and error detection, while FDCAN IP is available enabling low-latency communication and large data transfer.

Built on a 40 nm platform, the STM32U3 series is available in nine packages ranging from 32 to 100 pins arranged in the standard formats, and supports an extended temperature range of -40 to 105°C.

