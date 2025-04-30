Low-jitter oscillators

The JOH21, JOE21 and JOD21 low-jitter oscillators with differential output are designed for applications that require accurate timing and precise synchronisation. Their low-phase jitter ensures reliable data transmission in high-speed communication systems. These miniature oscillators from Jauch are essential for demanding applications in telecommunications such as servers, data centres, Ethernet, SDH/SONET, optical modules, storage devices and devices for the IoT.

Oscillators with differential output play an important role in modern telecommunications technology and in data centres. For example, it supports the continuously increasing speeds of data transmission via Ethernet, which currently range from 100 Gbit/s to 800 Gbit/s. This new product family of advanced Jauch oscillators will also help to meet the increasing demand for high-capacity optical communication modules.

These oscillators offer excellent performance in a compact industry-standard 2,0 x 1,6 mm size, ideal for applications where space is limited. It supports multiple logic output signal levels such as HCSL, LVDS and (LV)PECL and offer extremely low jitter of less than 60 fs with an offset of 12 kHz to 20 MHz relative to an output frequency of 156,250 MHz, and can maintain an overall stability of ±50 ppm over a wide temperature range of -40 to 85°C.

For more information contact Hi-Q Electronics, +27 21 595 1307 , [email protected], www.hi-q.co.za





