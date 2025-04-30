DC converter for Hi-Rel applications

30 April 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management





The MFK2812S from Crane Aerospace & Electronics is a DC-DC converter with an input voltage range of 16 to 50 V, and an output voltage of 12 V. It can supply an output current of 2,08 A with an output power of up to 25 W. The MFL converter is manufactured in a fully certified and qualified MIL-PRF-38534 facility and has an efficiency of up to 87%.

The converter has a line-and-load regulation range of 5-20 mV, a capacitance of 2000 µF, and a ripple voltage of 35-100 mVpp. It uses a synchronisation feature that is included with the converter that allows the user to match the switching frequency of the converter to the frequency of a system clock.

The converter has an under-voltage lockout and fully isolated magnetic feedback with in-built short circuit protection. It weighs 38 grams and measures 37,08 x 28,70 x 9,14 mm . The converter is ideal for use in circuits requiring high reliability, small size, and high efficiency.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





