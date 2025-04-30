Compact and powerful Bluetooth module

u-blox has introduced its ANNA-B5, a compact, powerful and secure Bluetooth LE module. Optimised for IoT applications, this ultra-small form factor module includes an integrated antenna, the latest Bluetooth LE capabilities, and robust security.
Built on Nordic Semiconductor’s next-generation wireless SoC, the nRF54L15 chipset with excellent processing power and efficiency, this compact module (6,5 x 6,5 mm) also features distance measurements capabilities. Packaged in the popular ANNA form factor from u-blox, and globally certified, ANNA-B5 is setting a new standard for wireless MCU solutions in IoT applications.
The ANNA-B5 delivers robust performance across industrial automation, smart home/smart building, healthcare, asset tracking, and a broad range of other segments. Supporting Bluetooth LE, 802.15.4 with Thread, Zigbee, and Matter, ANNA-B5 ensures seamless connectivity. Qualified against Bluetooth Core 6.0, the System in Package (SiP) module includes Bluetooth Channel Sounding, providing more accurate range measurements.
With its next-generation security features, including physical tamper detection, secure boot, secure storage, and a crypto accelerator, it is designed to meet PSA Certified Level 3.
STM releases innovative GNSS receiver Altron Arrow
STMicroelectronics recently introduced the Teseo VI family of global navigation satellite system receivers aimed at high-volume precise positioning use cases.
Bluetooth module brilliance
Following the company’s popular PAN1780, the PAN1783 Bluetooth 5.3 Low Energy (LE) module from Panasonic is based on the Nordic nRF5340 single chip controller.
High-power radar band amplifier
The MAPC-A4032 is a Gallium Nitride (GaN) amplifier designed specifically with high efficiency and high power for the 2,75 – 3,75 GHz S-Band radar band.
NXP's latest wireless chip solution
NXP’s IW610 wireless chip solution features a 1x1 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 radio subsystem, offering improved network efficiency, reduced latency and extended range.
High-accuracy positioning
Quectel has recently announced its LG580P, a multi-constellation, multi-band GNSS module designed for high-precision positioning that supports multi-band signals across L1, L2, L5, and L6.
Ultra-low-power MCU with FPU Arm Cortex-M33
STMicroelectronics has expanded its STM32 ultra-low-power family with the launch of the STM32U3 for cost-sensitive applications in industrial, medical, and consumer electronics devices.
2500 W GaN on SiC amplifier
Macom’s recently released CGHV1420KF is a 2500 W package, partially matched amplifier utilising a high performance, GaN-on-SiC production process.
Boost your LTE/5G signal
Reliable connectivity is essential in today’s world - whether you’re working from home, running a small business, or living in a rural area where mobile signals are weak.