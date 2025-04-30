Compact and powerful Bluetooth module

30 April 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT





u-blox has introduced its ANNA-B5, a compact, powerful and secure Bluetooth LE module. Optimised for IoT applications, this ultra-small form factor module includes an integrated antenna, the latest Bluetooth LE capabilities, and robust security.

Built on Nordic Semiconductor’s next-generation wireless SoC, the nRF54L15 chipset with excellent processing power and efficiency, this compact module (6,5 x 6,5 mm) also features distance measurements capabilities. Packaged in the popular ANNA form factor from u-blox, and globally certified, ANNA-B5 is setting a new standard for wireless MCU solutions in IoT applications.

The ANNA-B5 delivers robust performance across industrial automation, smart home/smart building, healthcare, asset tracking, and a broad range of other segments. Supporting Bluetooth LE, 802.15.4 with Thread, Zigbee, and Matter, ANNA-B5 ensures seamless connectivity. Qualified against Bluetooth Core 6.0, the System in Package (SiP) module includes Bluetooth Channel Sounding, providing more accurate range measurements.

With its next-generation security features, including physical tamper detection, secure boot, secure storage, and a crypto accelerator, it is designed to meet PSA Certified Level 3.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





