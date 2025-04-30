Categories

DSP, Micros & Memory



Raspberry Pi 5 SBC

30 April 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory


The Raspberry Pi 5 single board computer builds on the phenomenal success of its predecessor, the Raspberry Pi 4. In comparison with its predecessor, however, it delivers a 2-3x increase in CPU performance and a significant uplift in GPU performance, alongside improvements to its camera, display and USB interfacing.

The embedded quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU running at 2,4 GHz is paired with either 2, 4, 8, or 16 GB RAM. Wireless communication is via the 2,4 and 5 GHz 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE. The SBC also has upgraded USB ports which are now capable of simultaneous 5 Gbps operation. A gigabit Ethernet port provides high speed communication to a wired network.

A PCIe 2.0 interface is provided for fast peripherals and 2 x 4 lane MIPI camera interface is embedded. For the first time on the Raspberry Pi series, an on-board power button is provided.


Tel: +27 11 458 9055
Email: [email protected]
www: www.eexpress.co.za
Electrocomp Express


