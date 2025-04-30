Raspberry Pi 5 SBC

The Raspberry Pi 5 single board computer builds on the phenomenal success of its predecessor, the Raspberry Pi 4. In comparison with its predecessor, however, it delivers a 2-3x increase in CPU performance and a significant uplift in GPU performance, alongside improvements to its camera, display and USB interfacing.
The embedded quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU running at 2,4 GHz is paired with either 2, 4, 8, or 16 GB RAM. Wireless communication is via the 2,4 and 5 GHz 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE. The SBC also has upgraded USB ports which are now capable of simultaneous 5 Gbps operation. A gigabit Ethernet port provides high speed communication to a wired network.
A PCIe 2.0 interface is provided for fast peripherals and 2 x 4 lane MIPI camera interface is embedded. For the first time on the Raspberry Pi series, an on-board power button is provided.
Read more...Ultra-low-power MCU with FPU Arm Cortex-M33 Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has expanded its STM32 ultra-low-power family with the launch of the STM32U3 for cost-sensitive applications in industrial, medical, and consumer electronics devices.
Read more...Low-jitter oscillators
DSP, Micros & Memory
The JOH21, JOE21 and JOD21 low-jitter oscillators with differential output are designed for applications that require accurate timing and precise synchronisation.
Read more...The world’s first RISC-V MCU to achieve PSA-L2 iCorp Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
Espressif’s ESP32-C6 is the world’s first RISC-V MCU to achieve PSA-L2 security certification, security certification, underscoring the company’s commitment to delivering robust, secure, and reliable IoT solutions.
Read more...32 Mbit SRAM chip Brabek
DSP, Micros & Memory
To meet the demand for high-density fast CMOS SRAM, Alliance Memory has introduced a new 32 Mbit device in the 6 x 8 mm 48-ball FBGA package, which offers a wide power supply range from 1,65 to 3,6 V.
Read more...Connectivity for industrial applications iCorp Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
Quectel has introduced the SG882G, its latest flagship Android/Linux smart module, designed to deliver exceptional computing power, multimedia capabilities, and seamless connectivity for industrial and consumer applications.
Read more...Eval board for MEMS sensors Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
ST’s STEVAL-MKI109D is an evaluation platform that allows engineers to monitor the behaviour of ST MEMS sensors and maximise the performance of new product designs, accelerating time to market.
Read more...High reliability memories Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
Infineon’s mil-temp memories offer a wide selection of volatile and non-volatile memories for applications that meet QML-Q certifications and offer support for mil-aero applications.