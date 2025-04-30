Espressif’s ESP32-C6 is the world’s first RISC-V MCU to achieve PSA-L2 security certification, underscoring the company’s commitment to delivering robust, secure, and reliable IoT solutions.
The PSA Certified program provides a framework for confirming the security of IoT devices. Achieving PSA Level 2 certification signifies that the ESP32-C6’s PSA Root of Trust (PSA-RoT) has undergone laboratory evaluation, demonstrating its resilience against scalable software attacks. This certification validates that the ESP32-C6 meets industry-recognised IoT security standards, ensuring robust protection for connected devices.
The ESP32-C6, powered by a RISC-V processor, integrates Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 LE, and IEEE 802.15.4 (Thread/Zigbee) connectivity. The PSA Level 2 certification validates that ESP32-C6 meets stringent security requirements, including resistance to software attacks and protection of critical assets. The ESP32-C6 is equipped with a range of advanced security features, such as:
• Physical Memory Protection (PMP) and Access Permission Management (APM): The PMP and the APM in the ESP32-C6 enforce hardware-based access control, ensuring secure memory isolation and privilege separation.
• Digital signature peripheral: Enables secure cryptographic operations by generating digital signatures in hardware, ensuring that private keys remain protected and never exposed to software, thereby preventing unauthorised firmware modifications and tampering.
• Secure boot: Ensures that only authenticated firmware can be executed, preventing unauthorised code modifications.
• Flash encryption: Protects stored data from unauthorised access by encrypting the contents of external Flash memory.
• Hardware cryptographic accelerators: Provides optimised support for AES, SHA, RSA, and ECC, ensuring efficient and secure data processing.
• Secure JTAG mode: Enables authorised debugging of devices without compromising device security or exposing sensitive assets.
Read more...High-accuracy positioning iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel has recently announced its LG580P, a multi-constellation, multi-band GNSS module designed for high-precision positioning that supports multi-band signals across L1, L2, L5, and L6.
Read more...Ultra-low-power MCU with FPU Arm Cortex-M33 Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has expanded its STM32 ultra-low-power family with the launch of the STM32U3 for cost-sensitive applications in industrial, medical, and consumer electronics devices.
Read more...Low-jitter oscillators
DSP, Micros & Memory
The JOH21, JOE21 and JOD21 low-jitter oscillators with differential output are designed for applications that require accurate timing and precise synchronisation.
Read more...Raspberry Pi 5 SBC Electrocomp Express
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Raspberry Pi 5 single board computer builds on the phenomenal success of its predecessor, the Raspberry Pi 4, delivering a 2-3x increase in CPU performance.
Read more...32 Mbit SRAM chip Brabek
DSP, Micros & Memory
To meet the demand for high-density fast CMOS SRAM, Alliance Memory has introduced a new 32 Mbit device in the 6 x 8 mm 48-ball FBGA package, which offers a wide power supply range from 1,65 to 3,6 V.
Read more...Power inductors iCorp Technologies
Passive Components
he HTF-MP series is more suitable for complex multiphase power supply applications in design, effectively meeting the needs of ultra-thin and high-power devices.
Read more...QuecPi smart development board iCorp Technologies
Computer/Embedded Technology
The QuecPi Alpha smart MOB development board is Quectel’s smart development board based on Qualcomm’s QCS6490 high-performance 64-bit octa-core processor.
Read more...Connectivity for industrial applications iCorp Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
Quectel has introduced the SG882G, its latest flagship Android/Linux smart module, designed to deliver exceptional computing power, multimedia capabilities, and seamless connectivity for industrial and consumer applications.