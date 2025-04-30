32 Mbit SRAM chip

30 April 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory





To meet the demand for high-density fast CMOS SRAM, Alliance Memory has introduced a new 32 Mbit device in the 6 x 8 mm 48-ball FBGA package, which offers a wide power supply range from 1,65 to 3,6 V. The chip is a 33 578 432-bit high-speed Static Random-Access Memory module organised as 2M words by 16 bits. The AS7CW2M16 uses 16 common input and output lines and has an output enable pin, which operates faster than address access time at read cycle.

Alliance Memory remains committed to supporting the market with a wide range of fast memory solutions. The new AS7CW2M16-10BIN 32Mbit fast SRAM not only provides its customers with a higher density option, but also offers increased flexibility by supporting both 1,8 and 3,3 V operating voltages in a single part.

The AS7CW2M16-10BIN is the latest addition to Alliance Memory’s full range of fast SRAMs, which include devices with densities from 64 Kbit to 32 Mbit. Fabricated using high-performance, high-reliability CMOS technology, the ICs provide reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin-compatible replacements for many similar solutions.

