2500 W GaN on SiC amplifier

30 April 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT


Macom’s recently released CGHV1420KF is a 2500 W package, partially matched amplifier utilising a high performance, GaN-on-SiC (Gallium Nitride on Silicon Carbide) production process. These GaN-on-SiC amplifiers leverage the superior properties of GaN, such as higher breakdown voltage and power density, to achieve high efficiency and performance.

The CGHV1420KF operates from 0,96 to 1,4 GHz at a supply voltage of 65 V and supports both defence and commercial-related avionics applications. The CGHV1420KF typically achieves 2500 W of saturated output power with 17 dB of large signal gain and 60% drain efficiency via a 1030 MHz reference design.

Packaged in a thermally enhanced, flange package, the CGHV1420KF provides superior performance, allowing customers to improve SWaP-C benchmarks in their next-generation systems.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
RFiber Solutions


